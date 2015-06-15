Azerbaijani female wrestler to compete for gold - UPDATED

Baku. 15 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani representative Mariya Stadnik reached the finals in women wrestling competitions of Baku 2015 the I European Games at the 48 category. Report informs, she defeated Poland wrestler Ivona Matkovska 8:2.

***

In women wrestling competitions of Baku 2015 the I European Games at the 48 category, Azerbaijani representative Mariya Stadnik reached the semifinals. Report informs, she beat French wrestler Julie Sabatie 11:0.

Her rival at the semifinals will be Ivona Matkovska.

***

Azerbaijan representative Natalya Sinishin reached the semi-final at "Baku 2015" the first European Games in the 55-kg category. Report informs, she won over Turkish athlete Bediha Gun in 1/4 final with the score of 12: 0.

In the 69-kg category, Nadiya Mushka was defeated by Russian representative Natalia Vorobevyeva 0: 7.

***

Azerbaijani representative in women's wrestling Natalya Sinishin reached 1/4 final. Report informs, she beat Italian Patricia Liuzzi in the 55-kg category with the score of 10: 0.

N.Sinishin will meet with Turkish Bediha Gun in 1/4 final stage. Women wrestlers meeting will start at 11: 10 a.m. Baku time.

***

Azerbaijani wrestler Maria Stadnik reached 1/4 final at the Baku 2015 the I European Games. Report informs, she beat Portuguese Liliana Costa Dos Santos 12:2 in the 48 kg category.

Rival of M. Stadnik in 1/4 finals will be French wrestler Julie Sabatie. The fight will be held at 11.10 a.m. Baku time.

***

Yuliya Ratkevich in the 60 kg category of women's wrestling defeated by the Bulgarian wrestler Yusein Taybe 1: 4.

***

Today, female wrestlers will fight at "Baku 2015" the First European Games.

Report informs, on the fourth day of the Games, the medals in women's wrestling in 4 weight categories will be presented.

First, in 55 kg category, Azerbaijani representative Natalya Sinishin will meet with Italian Patricia Luissi in 1/8 final. Meeting will start at 10:00 a.m. Yuliya Ratkevich will compete in 60 kg category. The rival of Ratkevich will be Bulgarian Yusein Taybe in the competition that will begin at 10:14 a.m. 7 minutes later, Mariya Stadnik will try to defeat Portuguese Liliana Costa dos Santos in 48 kg category. Another Azerbaijani athlete Nadiya Mushka will fight with Russian representative Natalia Vorobeva in 69 kg category.