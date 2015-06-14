Azerbaijani canoeists duo reached final of the I European Games

Baku. 14 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani canoeists duo Sergey Bezugly and Alexei Kupin reached the final of European Games.

Report informs according to the information, Azerbaijani canoeists reached final of European Games in 1000 meters semi-final race which took place in "Kur" Sport and Rowing Centre in Mingachevir.

They came to finish line in 29 minutes, 489 seconds being second. Duo S.Bezuqly - A.Kupin will be represented in the final with Czech duo Jaroslav Radon - Filip Dvorak (3: 28.757) and Romanian Liviu Dumitrescu-Lazar - Victor Mikhalaki (3: 31.724).

Their other competitors in the final race on June 15, at 10: 50 will be Alexei Korovaskov - Ilya Pervuxin (Russia), Andrei Bogdanovich - Alexander Bogdanovich (Belarus), Henrik Vasbanyay - Robert Mike (Hungary), Matyus Kaminski - Michal Kudla (Poland ), Peter Kretsmer - Michael Muller (Germany), Dmitro Yancuk - Taras Misuk (Ukraine).