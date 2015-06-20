​Azerbaijan win 13th gold as Isayev shines in taekwondo event

Baku. 20 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan`s Radik Isayev has won gold in the men`s taekwondo competition at the Baku 2015 First European Games.

Report informs, he claimed the title after defeating Russian Vladislav Larin.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, his wife, chairperson of the Baku 2015 First European Games Organizing Committee Mehriban Aliyeva and family members watched the final bout of the Azerbaijani taekwondo fighter.

On his way to the gold medal, Radik Isayev outclassed Dutch Jeroen Wanrooij, Slovenia`s Ivan Konrad Trajkovic, and Vladislav Larin from Russia.

Then the awarding ceremony was held.

President Ilham Aliyev presented the medals to the winners.

The national anthem of Azerbaijan was played, and the national flag of Azerbaijan was raised in the ceremony.