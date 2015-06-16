Azerbaijani wrestler Mariya Stadnyk becomes champion of the I European Games

Baku. 16 June. REPORT.AZ/ The women's freestyle wrestling competitions of the First European Games have today been held at the Heydar Aliyev Sports Palace.

Report informs, Azerbaijani wrestler Mariya Stadnyk won the gold medal in the women's 48kg wrestling.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and his wife Mehriban Aliyeva watched the final game.

On the way to the final, Stadnyk defeated Portuguese Liliana Santos, French Julie Sabatie and Polish Iwona Matkowska.

She defeated Bulgaria's Elitsa Yankova in the gold-medal bout.

Then the award ceremony was held.

Azerbaijan`s first lady, chairperson of the Baku 2015 First European Games Organizing Committee Mehriban Aliyeva presented the medals to the winners.

The national anthem of Azerbaijan was played, the national flag of the country was raised.

Another Azerbaijani female wrestler Natalya Sinishin (55kg) won bronze medal of the European Games after beating Ukrainian Tetyana Kit 10-0.