Azerbaijan's Marina Durunda ends her performances without medals

Baku. 21 June. REPORT.AZ/ The hoop individual performances in rhythmic gymnastics among women in the First European games Baku-2015 completed.

Report informs, Azerbaijani gymnast Marina Durunda failed to win a medal.

She gained 17.800 points and took the 5th place. Russian athlete Margarita Mamun won the gold medal with 18,850 points.

Melitina Stanyuta from Belarus won the silver medal with 18.500 points, Israeli athlete Neta Rivkin won bronze with 18.150 points.

Marina Durunda couldn't gain a medal also with her ball performance. She was the last with 16.100 points among 6 finalists.

Russian athlete Yana Kudryavtseva won the gold with 18,950 points.

Ukrainian sportswoman Ganna Rizatdinova won silver with 18.250 points, Melitina Staniouta from Belarus won the bronze medal with 18,200 points.