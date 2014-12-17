 Top
    Azerbaijan`s first lady Mehriban Aliyeva visits “Ateshgah Temple” State Historical Architectural Reserve

    Baku. 17 December. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan`s first lady, chair of the Baku 2015 European Games Organizing Committee Mehriban Aliyeva has visited the “Ateshgah Temple” State Historical Architectural Reserve to inspect preparedness of cultural monuments for the Baku 2015 European Games.

    The “Ateshgah Temple” State Historical Architectural Reserve is located in Surakhani district of Baku and included in the UNESCO`s Preliminary World Heritage List, informs Report citing AzerTAg.

    Chair of the Baku 2015 European Games Organizing Committee Mehriban Aliyeva viewed the Reserve.

    At the first meeting of the Organizing Committee last February Mehriban Aliyeva noted that “It is of paramount importance that the city of Baku, which will host the European Games, is properly prepared for the Games. Proposals for improvement of the urban infrastructure, development of the transport system, provision of security, optimization of medical services, wide utilization of information and communication facilities and planning of tourism itineraries and cultural programs are being developed by responsible organizations.”

    First lady Mehriban Aliyeva praised the conditions created at the Reserve.

