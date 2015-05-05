Azerbaijan National Olympic Committee made a statement on the report of "Amnesty International" organization

Baku. 5 May. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan National Olympic Committee (NOC) issued a statement on the report of "Amnesty International" law organization 100 days before the start of "Baku-2015" first European Games. NOC said to Report that the report is baseless and biased and this step is a provocation against Azerbaijan.

The statement said that the data contained in this report and the Swedish Olympic Committee president Stefan Lindeberg's baseless and slanderous opinions about Azerbaijan while speaking about the first European Games to be held in Baku during his interview with 'Aftonbladet' newspaper are nothing but a provocation aimed at discrediting the European games in public and to calumniate Azerbaijan.

The participation of Swedish Olympic Committee in the European Games in Baku and the payment of the cost by "Baku 2015" Operations Committee of the European Games were also highlighted in the statement. It was noted that it is related not only to the Swedish team, all the participating countries' transport, accommodation and meal costs will be paid. This principle applied in all Olympic Games is applied in the first European Games too: "The doors of Azerbaijan are open for everyone. We hope that after gaining great success in Baku-2015 European Games, people will recognize more closely and realize it and put an end to such provocations against us."