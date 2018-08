Baku. 2 June. REPORT.AZ/ "Zlatan Ibrahimovic arrived in Baku at the personal invitation, not by BEGOC's invitation".

Report informs, the Minister of Youth and Sports, Chief Executive Officer of the I European games "Baku-2015" Operations Committee, Azad Rahimov said today.

The Minister also expressed his regret that the player of the national team of Sweden and the French club had never visited BEGOC.