All 6,000 Baku 2015 athlete biographies online now

Baku. 4 June. REPORT.AZ/ The official Baku 2015 channels have added biographies of each of the 6,000-strong contingent of athletes taking part in the inaugural European Games.

Report informs, accessible via a tab at the top of the baku2015.com home page or via the official mobile app, the profiles contain background information from statistics and event news to nicknames, hobbies and records in major competitions.

Athlete bios can be viewed here - www.baku2015.com/athletes/index.html