Baku. 1 June. REPORT.AZ/ A march dedicated to the Baku 2015 first European Games was held in Kiev, Ukraine. The march was organized by the Azerbaijan-Ukraine International Alliance, 'Support for youth development – Dushunce' public association.

The famous Kyiv group "Super Drummers" marched on the main street Kreschatnik by waiving the flags with the logo of the first European Games.

The booklets and magazines about the first European Games were distributed to the residents and guests in the city center during the march. They were informed about the games in details.

Then, another march was held in front of a monument to the national leader Heydar Aliyev with the participation of "Super Drummers" group. The wreaths were laid. Chairman of the International Alliance Elmar Mammadov delivered a speech there.

“While realizing the responsibility for the first European Games, Azerbaijan has once again proved that it is a sports country,” he said. “Azerbaijan will successfully hold the first European Games and once again show the world its strength.”

“While applying high standards, Azerbaijan prepared for the first European Games,” chairman of Dushunce public association, Emil Huseynli said. "While showing the unity, Azerbaijani people and government thoroughly prepared for the first European Games despite a campaign of discrediting the country."

It should be stressed that the activities in connection with the first European Games will be also held in other cities of Ukraine.