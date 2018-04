Baku. 24 November. REPORT.AZ/ 200 days left to Baku-2015 First European Games to be held on June 12. Report informs, a remarkable day of this countdown will be celebrated at a high level in the capital of Azerbaijan.

On this occasion, a great show with lighting effects will be held in the city."Baku-2015" description will be demonstrated on the architectural monument "Giz galasi" ("Maiden Tower") and special news related to Baku 2015 will be announced in the evening.

First European Games consisting of 20 sports will last 17 days.