​16 Azerbaijani athletes to join Baku-2015 competitions today - LIST

20 June, 2015 09:18

Baku. 20 June. REPORT.AZ/ 16 Azerbaijani athletes to join Baku-2015 competitions today, Report informs. Archery 15:44 Men's Individual 1/32 qualifying round 1. Roman Vengerov (Azerbaijan) - Daniel Lucas (France) 14:26 2. Taras Senyuk (Azerbaijan) - Jeff Henckels (Luxembourg) 11:36 2. Bair Tsybekdorzhiyev (Russia) - Alexey Kopnin (Azerbaijan) Beach volleyball Men's 1/8 finals 10:00 Martins Plavins, Haralds Regza (Austria) - Neilton Santos, Yaroslav Rudykh (Azerbaijan) Boxing Men's light weight (52kq), 1/8 finals 14:15 Elvin Mamishzade (Azerbaijan) - Myles Casey (Ireland) Men's light weight (60kq), 1/8 finals 15:15 Albert Selimov (Azerbaijan) - Otar Eranosyan (Georgia) The bike route highway 12:00 Women's race 1. Ulfet Nazarli 2. Olena Pavlukhina Diving 10:00 preliminary round of men's 3m springboard Artem Danilov Gymnastics Oleg Stepko 17:51 Men's Vault final Men's parallel bars final 17:24 Men's rings final 16:30 Men's Pommel horse Shooting 09:00 Men's 50 m pistol shooting, Qualification Rasul Mammadov 09:00 Men's Skeet, Qualification, Day 1 1. Emin Jafarov 2. Pasha Ahadpour Khanghah Irada Ashumova 10:00 Women's 25 meters pistol shooting, Classification, fast-shooting part (Startlist) 13:00 Women's 25 m pistol shooting, qualification (Starlist) 13:15 Women's 25 meters pistol shooting finals (starlist) Nurlana Jafarova 09:35 Women's stand shooting, Qualification Volleyball Men's, Group A Poland - Azerbaijan