Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Yinming Yang: PAGI to deliver up to 20 GW of green capacity across Asia-Pacific by 2035

    Energy
    • 06 May, 2026
    • 11:18
    Yinming Yang: PAGI to deliver up to 20 GW of green capacity across Asia-Pacific by 2035

    The Pan-Asian Grid Initiative (PAGI) will enable the creation of up to 20 GW of renewable energy capacity across the Asia-Pacific region, Yinming Yang, Vice-President for South, Central, and West Asia at the Asian Development Bank, during a seminar on regional connectivity held as part of the 59th Annual Meeting of the ADB Board of Governors.

    According to him, PAGI aims to mobilize up to $50 billion by 2035 for the development of cross-border energy infrastructure. The initiative includes the construction of power transmission lines, substations, energy storage systems, as well as the digitalization of power grids.

    The initiative also covers generation projects, including green energy exports, the creation of regional energy hubs, and the development of hybrid facilities combining power generation and energy storage.

    "By 2035, ADB expects to facilitate the cross-border integration of around 20 GW of renewable energy capacity. In addition, a $10 million technical assistance program will be launched to support policy dialogue and the development of standards," Yang noted.

    He added that globally there remains strong demand for the accelerated development of renewable energy sources, stronger energy security, and greater resilience of energy systems.

    Yinming Yang 59th Annual Meeting of the ADB Board of Governors Asian Development Bank (ADB)
    İnmin Yan: "PAGI 2035-ci ilədək Asiya-Sakit okean regionunda 20 QVt-a qədər "yaşıl güc" təmin edəcək"
    Инмин Ян: PAGI обеспечит до 20 ГВт "зеленых" мощностей в АТР к 2035 году

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