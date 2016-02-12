World oil prices decreased in markets

Baku. 12 February. REPORT.AZ/ At the world markets price for barrel of WTI (West Texas Intermediate) crude oil decreased by 4,45% or 1,22 USD and amounted to 26,21 USD.

Report informs, either price for Brent crude oil decreased in the world markets. So, price for this cruderose by 2,53% or 0,78 USD and amounted to 30,06 USD per barrel.

Due to the forecasts, in case price for crude oil to be stable, average price of oil in 2015 expected to make 30 USD per barrel.