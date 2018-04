Baku. 18 April. REPORT.AZ/ Oil prices decreased on world markets. Report informs after a summit in Doha price of crude oil on stock market sharply reduced.

Thus, price for barrel of WTI (West Texas Intermediate) crude oil decreased by 4,58% or 1,85 USD and amounted to 38,51 USD.

Price for Brent crude oil declined by 1,70 USD or 3,94% on world markets and amounted to 41,40 USD per barrel.