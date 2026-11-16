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    Use of alternative energy should become mandatory in Azerbaijan's public schools, kindergartens

    Energy
    • 16 November, 2026
    • 17:00
    Use of alternative energy should become mandatory in Azerbaijan's public schools, kindergartens

    The use of alternative energy sources should become mandatory in public schools and kindergartens in Azerbaijan, MP Sadig Gurbanov said at a plenary session of the Milli Majlis during discussions on the draft law "On the State Budget for 2027," Report informs.

    According to him, for the efficient use of state budget funds in the construction of schools, kindergartens, and other state facilities, energy efficiency and the use of renewable energy sources must become key requirements.

    In addition, the MP proposed evaluating the effectiveness of environmental protection expenditures - particularly on wastewater collection and treatment - based on the volume of treated water, service coverage, and environmental outcomes.

    He also advocated including environmental efficiency indicators in the evaluation of budget-funded reconstruction and construction projects in Garabagh and East Zangazur. Specifically, this involves assessing water and energy consumption, as well as waste management outcomes.

    Sadig Gurbanov Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis Renewables Educational institutions
    Sadiq Qurbanov: "Dövlət məktəblərində və bağçalarında alternativ enerjidən istifadə məcburi olsun"
    Депутат призвал использовать ВИЭ в учебных заведениях
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