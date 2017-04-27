US will become a largest oil reserve holder in the world

Baku. 27 April. REPORT.AZ/ In coming years, the US with its oil reserves is expected to leave behind Saudi Arabia.

Report informs referring to Habertürk, this prediction came from Marsh, the leading insurance brokerage and risk management company of US and the world. Notably, subsidiary of Marsh – Marsh Insurance and Reinsurance Broker Ltd has started business in Azerbaijan market in 2002 under the name March Caspian Services Ltd and after getting license in 2005 changed its name to Insurance and Reinsurance Broker Ltd.

According to Marsh’s Oil and gas risk index report, the US becoming a leading oil reserve holder will change geopolitical views to energy sector. “This change will expose the international companies operating in unstable regions with rich oil and gas reserves to risks and highlight the ability of risk management”, head of Marsh Credit Department Evan Freely noted.