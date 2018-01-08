US active oil rigs count decreases again

Baku. 8 January. REPORT.AZ/ The number of active oil wells in the US decreased by 5 or 0.67% and amounted to 742 units from January 1 to 5.

Report informs citing the Baker Hughes, during the reporting week, the number of active gas wells not changed and amounted to 182. Finally, the total number of operating oil and gas wells decreased by 5 units or 0.53% and amounted to 924 units. Compared to the same period last year, oil rigs count up by 213 or 40,3%, gas rigs 47 or 34.8%, totally, oil and gas rigs increased by 259 or 38,9%.

Notably, US oil rigs were 316 to May 25 this year, which means the last 7 years minimum. Currently, active oil rigs count 2,35-fold more than minimum. This figure reached a record level in October 2014 and was 1 609. Now, rigs counted lower by 53,9% than the record.

Analytical Group of Report News Agency believes, price of a barrel of oil in the world market in the next 3-6 months will range between $ 55-73.