Transportation of transit oil via Baku-Ceyhan pipeline increased by 31%

Baku. 17 May. REPORT.AZ/ In January-April 2017, Azerbaijan's main oil pipelines have transported 13 931,4 thousand tons of oil.

Report informs referring to the State Statistical Committee (SSC), 78,1% of transported oil accounted for Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline.

Thus, in January-April, 2017, 10 880,1 thousand tons transported via this pipeline. During this period, the BTC transported 2 118,1 thousand tons of transit oil.

In the first 4 months of this year, the volume of transportation via main pipelines decreased by 6.5% compared to the same period in 2016. Transportation via BTC decreased by 7% in annual comparison, the volume of transit oil increased by 31%.

Notably, BTC pipeline starts from Sangachal terminal, near Baku. The daily capacity of the pipeline is 1.2 million barrels of oil. BTC pipeline with length of 1768 km was commissioned in June 2006. Currently, through the BTC from Azerbaijan is mainly transported oil from "Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli", condensate from "Shah Deniz". Besides, BTC also provides transporting of other crude oil and condensate volumes, as well transit oil.

The BTC Co. shareholders are: BP (30.10 per cent); AzBTC (25.00 per cent); Chevron (8.90 per cent); Statoil (8.71 per cent); TPAO (6.53 per cent); ENI (5.00 per cent); Total (5.00 per cent), ITOCHU (3.40 per cent); INPEX (2.50 per cent), CIECO (2.50 per cent) and ONGC (BTC) Limited (2.36 per cent).