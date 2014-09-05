​Tatarstan President did the exposure of SOCAR in the exhibition in Kazan

Baku. 5 September. REPORT.AZ/ Representatives of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), as well as "Azerkhimiya" company participated in Tatarstan Oil, Gas and Petrochemicals Forum, kicked off in Kazan, Report informs citing the press service of SOCAR.

According to the information, the Azerbaijani side prepared the exposure of SOCAR in the framework of international specialized exhibition "Oil, Gas. Petrochemistry” organized under the auspices of 21 Forum.

As AzerTac informed citing the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Tatarstan in Azerbaijan, the President of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov did the exposure of Azerbaijan. The president spoke about the key indicators of the company, existing and future directions of its activity.