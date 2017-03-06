TANAP will allocate grants to Turkey

Baku. 6 March. REPORT.AZ/ Grants will be allocated for implementation of projects in some areas in Gümüşhane, Turkey, as a part of construction of the Trans-Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP).

Report informs, these aids will be allocated in the framework of the TANAP Social and Environmental Investment Programs (SEIP).

According to information, grants will be given to finance nearly 20 different projects in the area of the pipeline. These projects include development of local handicrafts, beekeeping, especially protection of genes of Caucasian bee, production and sale of organic fertilizer, production of fruit and vegetable juice and others.

Municipalities, NGOs, non-profit cooperatives, parent-teacher associations and other non-profit organizations may receive these aids.