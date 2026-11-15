Ilham Aliyev COP31 European Political Community Summit
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    STAR Refinery's LPG output in Türkiye surpassed 25,000 tons in September

    Energy
    • 15 November, 2026
    • 11:11
    STAR Refinery's LPG output in Türkiye surpassed 25,000 tons in September

    STAR Refinery, an asset of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) in Türkiye, produced nearly 25,385 tons of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in September 2026, Report informs, citing Türkiye's Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EMRA).

    According to the latest data, LPG production at STAR Refinery was 625 tons, or 2.4%, lower than in September 2025.

    At the same time, the total net LPG production at Türkiye's oil refineries amounted to 108,013 tons in September 2026. This was 6,516 tons, or 6.4%, higher than in the corresponding month a year earlier.

    STAR Refinery was inaugurated on October 19, 2018, while construction began on October 5, 2011. Since September 2019, the refinery has been operating at full capacity.

    The refinery has an annual crude oil processing capacity of 13 million tons and is capable of processing Urals, Azeri Light, and Kirkuk crude grades.

    Its main products include diesel fuel (4.8 million tons), jet fuel, naphtha (1.6 million tons), LPG, mixed xylene, and petroleum coke.

    STAR was the first project in Türkiye to receive a Strategic Investment Incentive Certificate.

    STAR refinery LPG Türkiye’s Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK)
    STAR NEZ Türkiyədə sentyabrda 25 min tondan çox LPG istehsal edib
    НПЗ STAR в Турции произвел в сентябре более 25 тыс. тонн сжиженного газа
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