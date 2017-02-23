Southern Gas Corridor countries not fulfilling obligations will be fined

Baku. 23 February. REPORT.AZ/ “Any side not fulfilling its obligation within Southern Gas Corridor project, will be fined.”

Report informs, Azerbaijan energy minister Natig Aliyev told at the press conference after the III meeting of Advisory Council of Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) held in Baku.

Vice-President of the European Commission (EU), in charge of Energy Union Maroš Šefčovič told that SGC was included in the list of high priority projects for EU from the very beginning: “If the countries don’t want delays, they have to complete appropriate works.

This also includes release of permissions. In this sense, we had main discussions here with Italian official Carlo Calenda. We will meet and talk with authorities of Italian province Apulia over emerged problem concerning TAP. I will have a trip to that region and negotiate to eliminate delay”.