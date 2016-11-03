SOFAZ is one of the top five most transparent sovereign wealth funds

Baku. 3 November. REPORT.AZ/ The State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) ranked the 4th among 60 sovereign wealth funds with overall score of 92 out of 100 in the fourth edition of Sovereign Wealth Fund Transparency and Accountability scoreboard published in October 2016.

Report informs referring to the SOFAZ press service, following sovereign wealth funds made it to the top five in the Scoreboard: Norway Government Pension Fund (1st place), New Zealand Superannuation Fund (2nd place), Permanent Wyoming Mineral Trust Fund, United States (3rd place), SOFAZ (4th place) and Alberta Heritage Savings Trust Fund, Canada (5th place).

The report was prepared by the Peterson Institute for International Economics. Peterson Institute for International Economics was established in 1981 and is a private, nonprofit research institution specialized in the study of international economic policy.