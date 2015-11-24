One more event in Georgia will be sponsored by SOCAR

Baku. 24 November. REPORT.AZ/ Business Ratings Award Ceremony for winning companies and business persons will take place in Tbilisi ( Georgia ) on November 26.

Report informs referring to the Georgian media, one of the main sponsors of the event is SOCAR Energy Georgia, subsidiary of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR).

Ceremony will be attended by the company paying the budget of more than 1 mln GEL a year, the list of which is represented by the Revenue Service of the Ministry of Finance of Georgia.

Experts, economic journalists, non-governmental organizations, foundations, representatives of industrialist and taxpayer unions, as well pollsters chose the top 60 of the best and most successful companies, of which only 30 will be the best nominees.