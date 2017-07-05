SOCAR Ukraine: Oil tanks not damaged, fire extinguished

Kiev. 5 July. REPORT.AZ/ Petroleum storage tanks of SOCAR Ukraine are not damaged, fire at the oil depot "Svitanok Oil Trade" in Odessa region liquidated.

Ukrainian bureau of Report News Agency was informed in the press service of SOCAR Energy Ukraine.

"A petrol tanker of the OKKO company has exploded, firefighters arrived at the scene, fire was extinguished. The injuried were assisted. Circumstances and causes of the incident are being clarified", press service commented.

According to Ministry of Emergency Situations, fire was completely extinguished in about half an hour. The area of fire was about 100 square meters. Two people - petrol tank truck driver and tank farm worker were injured. 15 units of equipment and 60 people were involved in putting out the fire.