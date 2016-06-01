'SOCAR Turkey Energy' completes share purchase in TANAP in fall

Baku. 1 June. REPORT.AZ/ The issue on 'SOCAR Turkey Energy' taking interest in Trans-Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) project will be resolved by year-end.

Report was told by Zaur Gahramanov, Director General of 'SOCAR Turkey Energy'.

'The State Commission on Southern Gas Corridor, which is led by First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, acts and the commission has given its consent regarding this operation. Azerbaijani side has reached all consent, but consent by Turkish side should be reached. We try to complete the issue for one-two months. The process will be completed in September at least', Z.Gahramanov said.