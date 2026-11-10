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    SOCAR to build polyethylene production complex with capacity of 850,000 tons per year in Türkiye's Aliaga

    Energy
    • 10 November, 2026
    • 20:33
    SOCAR to build polyethylene production complex with capacity of 850,000 tons per year in Türkiye's Aliaga

    The petrochemical holding Petkim Petrokimya Holding, which is an investment of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) in Türkiye, has completed the technology selection process for the construction of a new polyethylene production complex in the Turkish city of Aliaga, SOCAR Chief Engineer Rovshan Khalilov said, Report informs.

    He noted that the production capacity of the new enterprise will reach 850,000 tons of polyethylene annually.

    The project is being implemented in accordance with SOCAR's Master Plan for petrochemical investments in Türkiye, which aims to significantly increase the group's production potential in the region.

    The American company Univation Technologies, LLC (a subsidiary of Dow Chemical) has been selected as the technology licensor for the new unit and will ensure the implementation of the UNIPOL PE technology.

    In September 2026, the main engineering and design works (FEED - Front-End Engineering Design) were officially launched within the framework of the Petkim Master Plan project, which provides for capital investments in expanding the capacities of the Turkish petrochemical holding Petkim Petrokimya Holding.

    A total budget of $70 million has been allocated for the FEED works, and their completion is scheduled for the end of 2027.

    Petkim Petrokimya Holding is the largest petrochemical complex in Türkiye, founded in 1965.

    SOCAR Türkiye Enerji acquired a controlling stake in Petkim in 2008.

    The master plan provides for the formation of new petrochemical capacities in Türkiye with a total value of $7 billion.

    The plans cover both the modernization and expansion of existing production facilities and the construction of completely new enterprises.

    State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Rovshan Khalilov Petkim Petrokimya Holding A.Ş
    SOCAR Əliağada ildə 850 min ton gücündə polietilen istehsalı kompleksi tikəcək
    SOCAR построит комплекс по выпуску полиэтилена мощностью 850 тысяч тонн в год в Алиаге
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