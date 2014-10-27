SOCAR started exploration drilling at a prospective structure

The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) has started exploration drilling at "Eldaroyugu" area.

Report informs referring to SOCAR, the work is carried out by the Complex Drilling Works Trust. The porject depth of the well is 1 thousand meters. Drilling will continue until the upper Sarmat of Miocene sedimentation.

The purpose of the drilling is to study the geological structure of the area, especially lithology and collector properties of species and oil and gas bearing. It is expected that the well will be commissioned in January 2015.

"Eldaroyugu" area located on the territory of Samukh region in oil and gas bearing area between the rivers Kura and Gabirli. Estimated oil and gas bearing of the areas is high, which necessitating to drill here a number of exploration wells and conducting exploration and geophysical works.

To date, 2D seismic exploration and gravimetric and magnetometric works on the area have been completed and the results are being processed.