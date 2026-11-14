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SOCAR's STAR refinery in Türkiye produced about 545,938 tonnes of diesel in September 2026, up 18,962 tonnes, or 3.6%, from a year earlier.

Report informs, citing Türkiye's Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK), that refineries across the country produced more than 1,490,151 tonnes of diesel in September, up 114,931 tonnes, or 8.3%, year on year.

Construction of the STAR refinery began on October 5, 2011. The refinery opened on October 19, 2018, and began operating at full capacity in September 2019.

The refinery can process 13 million tonnes of crude oil a year, including Urals, Azeri Light and Kirkuk grades. Its main products include diesel (4.8 million tonnes), jet fuel, naphtha (1.6 million tonnes), liquefied petroleum gas, mixed xylenes and petroleum coke.

STAR was the first project in Türkiye to receive a Strategic Investment Incentive Certificate.