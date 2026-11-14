Ilham Aliyev COP31 European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev COP31 European Political Community Summit

    SOCAR's STAR refinery cuts jet fuel output by 13.1% in September

    Energy
    • 14 November, 2026
    • 17:47
    SOCAR's STAR refinery cuts jet fuel output by 13.1% in September

    The STAR refinery, owned by the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) in Türkiye, produced about 150,739 tonnes of jet fuel (kerosene) in September 2026.

    Report informs, citing Türkiye's Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK), that output fell by 22,689 tonnes, or 13.1%, from September 2025.

    Refineries across Türkiye produced about 497,371 tonnes of jet fuel in September, down 86,803 tonnes, or 14.8%, year on year.

    The foundation for the STAR refinery was laid on October 5, 2011. The refinery opened on October 19, 2018, and began operating at full capacity in September 2019.

    The plant can process 13 million tonnes of crude oil annually, including Urals, Azeri Light and Kirkuk grades. Its main products include diesel (4.8 million tonnes), jet fuel, naphtha (1.6 million tonnes), liquefied petroleum gas, mixed xylenes and petroleum coke.

    STAR was the first project in Türkiye to receive a Strategic Investment Incentive Certificate.

    STAR refinery State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Jet fuel
    SOCAR-ın Türkiyədəki zavodu sentyabrda aviayanacaq istehsalının həcmini açıqlayıb
    НПЗ SOCAR в Турции в сентябре произвел около 151 тыс. тонн авиатоплива
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