Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day

    SOCAR's investments in Türkiye to reach $20 billion

    Energy
    • 10 November, 2026
    • 13:08
    SOCAR's investments in Türkiye to reach $20 billion

    The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) plans to invest approximately $120 million (around 6 billion Turkish liras) in the construction of a new unit for aviation kerosene production at the STAR Oil Refinery in Türkiye.

    According to Report, citing SOCAR Türkiye, STAR Refinery has moved on to the design, procurement, and construction phase of a new unit for aviation fuel production.

    "Under this capital investment program, worth approximately 6 billion liras, we will transfer aviation fuel production to the new Jet Fuel (Kero-Merox) unit and provide additional diesel production capacity of approximately 600,000 tons annually. This will allow us to manage aviation kerosene and diesel production more flexibly, taking market conditions into account," said Kanan Mirzayev, head of SOCAR Türkiye's Refining and Petrochemicals Business Unit and CEO of Türkiye's Petkim Petrokimya Holding.

    The project is expected to increase the refinery's operational flexibility and energy efficiency, while also reducing Türkiye's dependence on imported diesel supplies.

    The existing KHT (Kerosene Hydrotreater) unit at STAR Refinery will be redirected towards diesel production once the new Jet Fuel (Kero-Merox) unit becomes operational. At the same time, the KHT unit will retain the capability to resume aviation kerosene production if necessary.

    "An EPC contract has been signed with an international consortium of companies for this project. Engineering, procurement, construction, and installation works will begin in the coming days, while the new Jet Fuel (Kero-Merox) unit is scheduled to become operational in the first quarter of 2029. This project will bring SOCAR's total investments in Türkiye to $20 billion," Mirzayev emphasized.

    He added that since STAR Refinery was commissioned in 2018, its processing capacity has increased from an initial 10 million tons to 13 million tons annually.

    "As a result, STAR has become Türkiye's largest single-site oil refinery," he said.

    State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) STAR refinery SOCAR Türkiye
    SOCAR-ın Türkiyəyə investisiyaları STAR NEZ-dəki yeni layihədən sonra 20 milyard dollara çatacaq
    Инвестиции SOCAR в Турцию достигнут 20 млрд долларов после нового проекта на НПЗ STAR
    MiniBoss
    44 filmi

    Latest News

    17:09
    Two people in hospital after light plane clips car near Lilydale Airport in Australia
    Other countries
    16:50
    Ukraine, Russia, US conclude today's talks in Abu Dhabi - Update
    Other countries
    16:31
    Azerbaijan weather forecast for November 11
    Ecology
    16:12
    Azerbaijan, Georgia, Bulgaria, Türkiye ink deal on clean energy
    Energy
    16:00
    Guterres calls for strong climate action at COP31
    Foreign policy
    15:51
    11 people detained in connection with plant explosion in Izmir
    Region
    15:41
    Sadyr Zhaparov announces his candidacy for President of Kyrgyzstan
    Region
    15:35
    Azerbaijan, Georgia, Bulgaria and Türkiye to sign clean energy agreement
    Energy
    15:27
    TÜBA: Türkiye benefits from Azerbaijan's experience in combating climate crisis
    Region
    All News Feed