Baku. 18 September. REPORT.AZ/ During January-August 2014 the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) produced 1.532 million tons of diesel fuel, Report informs reffering to the State Statistics Committee.

In comparison with January-August 2013 production of diesel fuel decreased by 9.3%. According to the September 1, 2014, 77.3 thousand tons of unsold products accumulated in the warehouses of enterprises.

In 2013, Azerbaijan produced 2.495 mln tons of diesel fuel, which is by 5.3% higher than the overall figure of 2012. All products are produced at the refinery named after Heydar Aliyev.