Baku. 16 June. REPORT.AZ/ During Jan-May 2017, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) produced 3,096.1 thousand tons of crude oil.

Report informs referring to SOCAR, 636.9 thousand tons accounted for May.

For 5 months of the year, production in Azerbaijan amounted to 15,934.2 thousand tons.

Notably, SOCAR produced 7.5 mln tons of crude oil in 2016, with a total production of 41 mln tons in the country as a whole.