SOCAR President met with heads of foreign oil and gas companies

Baku. 8 November. REPORT.AZ/ Rovnag Abdullayev, President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) is on a visit to UAE to participate in Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC).

Report informs referring to the SOCAR.

According to information, during the forum attended by world's major oil and gas companies, SOCAR President has held a series of bilateral meetings. The meeting with the President of BP Bob Dudley mentioned that SOCAR is reliable partner of BP in largest projects carried out in Azerbaijan. Aspects of successful joint action in Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli (ACG ) field also were discussed. There was an exchange of views on issues of business development on joint projects between the two companies in Azerbaijan and abroad.

Then SOCAR President met with President of Total Patrick Pouyanné and spoke about the history of successful operation of Total in Azerbaijan, assessed the current state of cooperation. During the meeting, entrance of Absheron project into the investment phase and issues of expansion of cooperation between the two companies were discussed.

Development of ACG project against the background of ongoing developments in the world, issues of cooperation within Karabakh oilfield discussed during the meeting with Statoil's CEO Eldar Sætre. Participation opportunities and investment prospects of "Statoil" in projects in Azerbaijan were discussed.

Rovnag Abdullayev, during his visit to Abu Dhabi has also met with ExxonMobil president Rex Tillerson.

R. Tillerson said the company follows projects implemented by SOCAR in Azerbaijan and abroad with great interest, adding that they wish to further deepen SOCAR-ExxonMobil cooperation.