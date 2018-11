Baku. 5 October. REPORT.AZ/ SOCAR Polymer’s High Density Polyethylene plant with the annual capacity expected to be 120,000 tonnes is planned to be launched in December 2018, said the SOCAR Polymer’s Director General Farid Jafarov, Report informs.

"The plant is expected to be launched in mid- or late December," he said.

According to him, most of the products will be exported, while 35-40% will be directed to domestic demand.