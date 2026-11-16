Ilham Aliyev COP31
    Ilham Aliyev COP31

    SOCAR opens its 110th filling station in Romania

    Energy
    • 16 November, 2026
    • 15:31
    SOCAR opens its 110th filling station in Romania

    The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) has opened its 110th filling station in Romania.

    According to SOCAR's Romanian subsidiary, SOCAR Petroleum S.A., cited by Report, the new station is located in Horia, Neamț County, in the northeast of the country.

    Operating under the SOCAR brand, the station is the company's seventh in Neamț County. It features modern facilities and offers customers a range of additional services alongside petrol and diesel sales.

    SOCAR has been operating in the Romanian market since 2011. In 2025, its subsidiary reported a turnover of 3.9 billion lei (approximately 750 million euros), up 9.7% year-on-year.

    SOCAR Petroleum S.A. currently operates three oil storage facilities in Romania. The company's total investment in the country's economy has reached 400 million lei (approximately 78.4 million euros).

    State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Filling station network Romania
    SOCAR Rumıniyada 110-cu yanacaqdoldurma məntəqəsini istifadəyə verib
    SOCAR открыл в Румынии 110-ю автозаправочную станцию
    MiniBoss
    44 filmi

    Latest News

    15:54
    France seeks EU sanctions over cyberattack on French supermarket infrastructure
    Other countries
    15:42
    Hajiyev: Azerbaijan's partnership with NATO based on shared interests, practical co-op
    Foreign policy
    15:41
    Spain should participate in decisions on Ukraine and European security - FM
    Other countries
    15:31
    SOCAR opens its 110th filling station in Romania
    Energy
    15:29
    Territorial issues in conflict settlement must be resolved by entire Ukrainian people, French FM says
    Other countries
    15:28
    Photo
    Azerbaijan, Georgia discuss improving efficiency of railway transportation
    Infrastructure
    15:17
    EU approves €8B under Ukraine Facility program
    Other countries
    14:59
    Germany advocates increasing European aid to Ukraine in energy and air defense ahead of winter
    Other countries
    14:41
    Wadephul: Principles of European security are non-negotiable in talks with Russia
    Other countries
    All News Feed