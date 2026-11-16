SOCAR opens its 110th filling station in Romania

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The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) has opened its 110th filling station in Romania.

According to SOCAR's Romanian subsidiary, SOCAR Petroleum S.A., cited by Report, the new station is located in Horia, Neamț County, in the northeast of the country.

Operating under the SOCAR brand, the station is the company's seventh in Neamț County. It features modern facilities and offers customers a range of additional services alongside petrol and diesel sales.

SOCAR has been operating in the Romanian market since 2011. In 2025, its subsidiary reported a turnover of 3.9 billion lei (approximately 750 million euros), up 9.7% year-on-year.

SOCAR Petroleum S.A. currently operates three oil storage facilities in Romania. The company's total investment in the country's economy has reached 400 million lei (approximately 78.4 million euros).