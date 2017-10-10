 Top
    SOCAR launches its 39th filling station in Romania

    The filling station will be opened in Brasov city© Foto: Report.az

    Bucharest. 10 October. REPORT.AZ/ In coming days, SOCAR will open its 39th filling station in Romania.

    The Eastern Europe bureau of Report News Agency was informed in the SOCAR Petroleum SA. 

    This is the second filling station to be launched under SOCAR brand in Brasov city, one of the Romanian tourism centers. 

    Three meters were installed in the station, that will simultaneously supply 4 small and 2 large vehicles with fuel and diesel. At Nar Cafe in territory of the filling station, customers will be given local and Azerbaijani products, also free internet.

    Network of SOCAR filling stations in Romania already covers 18 regions. 

