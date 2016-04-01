SOCAR increases tanker trucks in Ukraine

Baku. 1 April. REPORT.AZ/ The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) has purchased Scania liquefied gas truck for its business in Odessa (Ukraine).

Report informs citing autoconsulting.com.ua website, this is the second truck bought by the SOCAR during last 4 months.

Scania vehicles will carry 45 cubic meters of gas in Ukraine by 'Everlast' company's tankers .

Notably, the SOCAR more actively engaged in wholesale of liquefied gas from the second half of 2015. Also, Scania gasoline truck is available in SOCAR's car park.