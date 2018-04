Baku. 22 August. REPORT.AZ/ State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) in January-July 2014 produced 4.396 bln cubic meters of gas.

As Report informs, compared to the same period last year, the production of natural gas increased by 5.2%. In 2014, the company plans to produce 7 bln cubic meters of gas.

In 2013 the total volume of gas production in Azerbaijan amounted to 29.45 bln cubic meters, of which 7.14 bln cubic meters of gas belong to SOCAR.