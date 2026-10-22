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    SOCAR, Eni mull opportunities for joint participation in projects abroad

    Energy
    • 22 October, 2026
    • 15:34
    SOCAR, Eni mull opportunities for joint participation in projects abroad

    Azerbaijani Minister of Economy and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Mikayil Jabbarov has met with Claudio Descalzi, Chief Executive Officer of the Italian oil and gas company Eni, during a working visit to Italy, Report informs.

    "During our working visit to Italy, we met with Claudio Descalzi, Chief Executive Officer of Eni, and discussed opportunities to further expand our partnership. The exchange covered SOCAR's participation in new initiatives with Eni and opportunities to strengthen cooperation on joint projects in third countries. We also reviewed the progress of the joint pilot project for biofuel production in Azerbaijan and explored prospects for cooperation in the energy transition and the exchange of technological expertise," Jabbarov wrote on X.

    Azerbaijan's oil and gas sector Mikayil Jabbarov State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Eni
    Photo
    SOCAR "Eni" şirkəti ilə üçüncü ölkələrdə birgə layihələrdə əməkdaşlığı müzakirə edib
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    SOCAR и Eni обсудили возможности совместного участия в проектах за рубежом
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