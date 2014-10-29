SOCAR conducted seismic survey on the land area

Baku. 29 October. REPORT.AZ/ State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) has completed 3D seismic survey on the land area "Gazanbulag-Ziyadkhan". Report informs referring to SOCAR, seismic surveys carried out by production management department of Geophysics and Geology "Geophysical survey" commissioned by the order of the production association Azneft.

Work was carried out to specify the geological structure of the area, to determine the range of potential hydrocarbon deposits and studying petroleum potential of the area. Currently, the data being processed.

"Gazanbulag-Ziyadkhan" is located in gas-bearing area in Ganja. Seismic survey was carried out in 100 square kilometers. The results will determine the most appropriate directions for the search and drilling works.