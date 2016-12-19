SOCAR completes first phase of campaign in Romania

Bucharest. 19 December. REPORT.AZ/ SOCAR’s subsidiary in Romania SOCAR Petroleum SA completed first phase of campaign started on November 15.

Eastern European bureau of Report informs, referring to the company, 32 winners of the campaign ‘Your ways are simple’ have been named. The winners were granted 200 leu (85 AZN) free fuel cards.

Notably, each customer buying fuel for 50 leu (20 AZN) in 35 fuel stations operating in Romania under SOCAR brand can participate in the campaign by sending number of cash receipts to 3773* mobile number.

The second phase of the campaign will cover period from December 15 to January 15. 32 more customers will be awarded 200 leu (85 AZN) fuel card in this phase. The third, last phase of the campaign will be held from November 15 till January 15. The main award will be 1000 leu (415 AZN) fuel card. After completion of each phase, the awards will be presented to winners.

Notably, the winter campaign ‘Your ways are simple’ covers the period from November 16, 2016 till January 15, 2017.