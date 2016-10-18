SOCAR comments on reports over gas shortage

Baku. 18 October. REPORT.AZ/ The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) has commented on reports over shortage of natural gas in the country as well as low gas pressure.

Report informs, SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev stated the stand of the company over the issue.

SOCAR President said that there was no problem in Azerbaijan's gas supply: "Winter mode will be switched to on November 1 and gas pressure will be increased. Preparations have begun 15 days in advance."

"There is enough gas in storage facilities. Sharp increase in demand for gas during torrential rains is temporary", SOCAR President said.