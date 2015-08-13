SOCAR clarifies issue of single uniform

Baku. 13 August. REPORT.AZ/ ""Corporate uniform standards" launched in SOCAR from August 1. It is referred to dress code for staff in SOCAR's head office and the company's structural units", Report was told by Head of SOCAR's Public Relations and Press Department Nizameddin Guliyev.

He said that applying new clothing rules (dress code) is an important part of corporate culture in the modern era:

" In this regard, in accordance with corporate rules and working conditions a single uniform is applied for staff management. Conditions in the workplace, in the interior, in short, everything must create a working atmosphere.

Corporate uniform standards in BP, TOTAL, Statoil, SAP, Lukoil, Gazprom are in force for a long time and it is noteworthy to mention they their rules are very strict compared to ours."

N. Guliyev noted that, there were misconceptions among some employees and some questions in departments and enterprises of SOCAR have arisen in connection with the application of standard, which became effective from August 1.

Unfortunately, some misinterpret the provisions of the relevant order. The new standard uniform (working wear) is not related to employees who already wear it. In other words, these rules don't apply to those working in production areas, workshops, offshore platforms, employees working outside the office buildings, manufacturing issues or those who are in business trip in connection with issues related to production. It is applied only to those employees working in the head office of management personnel of structural divisions. "

SOCAR representative said that workers in factories, oil and gas and other departments will wear the old uniforms.