SOCAR, BGP Inc. expanding cooperation
Energy
- 22 April, 2026
- 20:18
On April 22, President of SOCAR Rovshan Najaf met with Ren Wenjun, Chairman and Executive Director of BGP Inc. of the People's Republic of China, Report informs.
During the meeting, the sides commended the long-standing cooperation between the companies. They also highlighted the leading role of Caspian Geo, a joint venture established by SOCAR and BGP Inc., in conducting seismic survey operations using advanced technologies across the Caspian region.
The sides exchanged views on the implementation of ongoing projects, improving operational efficiency, expanding cooperation, and other matters of mutual interest.
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