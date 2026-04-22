Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    SOCAR, BGP Inc. expanding cooperation

    Energy
    • 22 April, 2026
    • 20:18
    SOCAR, BGP Inc. expanding cooperation

    On April 22, President of SOCAR Rovshan Najaf met with Ren Wenjun, Chairman and Executive Director of BGP Inc. of the People's Republic of China, Report informs.

    During the meeting, the sides commended the long-standing cooperation between the companies. They also highlighted the leading role of Caspian Geo, a joint venture established by SOCAR and BGP Inc., in conducting seismic survey operations using advanced technologies across the Caspian region.

    The sides exchanged views on the implementation of ongoing projects, improving operational efficiency, expanding cooperation, and other matters of mutual interest.

    SOCAR, BGP Inc. expanding cooperation
    SOCAR, BGP Inc. expanding cooperation
    SOCAR, BGP Inc. expanding cooperation

    State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Rovshan Najaf energy sector Chinese companies
    Photo
    SOCAR və Çin şirkəti əməkdaşlığın daha da genişləndirilməsini müzakirə edib
    Photo
    SOCAR и китайская компания обсудили расширение сотрудничества

    Latest News

    21:53

    IDF says it struck buildings in Lebanese town where Hezbollah launched rockets from

    Other countries
    21:35

    Hajiyev mulls digital co-op, fight against fake news with Chinese minister

    Foreign policy
    21:18

    BIG urges int'l community to provide objective assessment of Armenia's policy of intolerance

    Foreign policy
    21:00
    Photo

    Mexican envoy mulls co-op opportunities in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan

    Foreign policy
    20:41
    Photo

    Delegation from Turkish National Defense University visits Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan

    Military
    20:21

    EU calls for de-escalation in Middle East, preparing to strengthen its partnership with region

    Other countries
    20:01

    AFFA, Johan Cruyff Institute agree to cooperate in sports education

    Football
    19:41
    Photo

    AFFA, WUF13 Operations Company organize joint seminar

    Football
    19:21

    Czech Embassy announces dates of Babiš' visit to Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed