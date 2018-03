Baku. 8 July. REPORT.AZ/ 'Shell Business Development Central Asia B.V.' company, which is subsidiary of 'Royal Dutch Shell Plc.' in Azerbaijan, has declared its liquidation.

Report informs, the company made relevant appeal to its creditors.

The appeal declares that creditors may appeal for their claims at Izmir Street, 8 ('Hyatt Tower 2'), Baku city within two months.