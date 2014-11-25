Rovnag Abdullayev: "When SOCAR Energy Greece has been fully established it shall be easier for us look at further business opportunities"

SOCAR is seeking to raise its own gas production from new fields it is exploring in the Caspian Sea. SOCAR is currently working on development of a number of upstream and midstream projects together with 25 global companies, which are involved in oil and gas projects in the Caspian region.

Baku. 25 November. REPORT.AZ/ Being one of the main actors of oil-gas sector,Report informs, SOCAR president Rovnag Abdullayev said in his interview to Greece "Bridging Europe".

According to words of Rovnag Abdullayev, as a result of increasing activity in Greece, SOCAR decided to open the country office in Athens: "Greece is a good friend and a reliable strategic partner of Azerbaijan. Another significant project is the recent acquisition of Greek Natural Gas Transmission system Operator (DESFA). This is work in progress at the moment as this asset provides an excellent diversification opportunity for SOCAR’s investment portfolio. As a result of our increasing activity in Greece, we decided to open the country office in Athens. When SOCAR Energy Greece has been fully established it shall be easier for us look at further business opportunities in Greece."

Rovnag Abdullayev also expressed his opinion concerning Southern Gas Coridor and said that, the project's value is in sum of 45 billion USD and this chain will cross 7 countries: "SOCAR decided to embark on a chain of mega project to export gas to Europe: a chain that crosses 7 countries, deals with six regulatory systems, involves 12 investing companies, includes 12 gas buyers and requires 45 billion USD of investments."

R.Abdullayev as well stressed that, the Company also contributes to planting activities implemented on a national scale and more than 574 000 different types of trees-bushes and flowers were planted: "One of the essential environmental projects implemented by SOCAR was designing and constructing the Ecological Park. The main objective of this Park was to create a contemporary form of society-environment relations, and to show that environmental propaganda, environmental upbringing and protection of the environment is a first priority. It has been 3 years since SOCAR launched the project titled Eco-Park. As a result of the works performed in this scope, more than 574 000 different types of trees-bushes and flowers were planted in an area of 400 ha."