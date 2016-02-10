 Top
    Rovnag Abdullayev: 'Rosneft' is still interested in development of 'Absheron' field

    'We still have an interest, we are working on it'

    Baku. 10 February. REPORT.AZ/ Russian 'Rosneft' company is still interested in development of 'Absheron' field, which locates in Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea.

    Report informs citing TASS agency, the President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) Rovnag Abdullayev told reporters in International Petroleum Week held in London.

    'We still have an interest, we are working on it', R.Abdullayev added.

    Notably, 'Absheron' gas-condensate field is located in the Caspian Sea, in the south-west of 'Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli' oil-gas fields bloc, in 500 meters depth of the sea. Area of the field is 260 square kilometers. In accordance with the assessments of SOCAR, field's potential reserves consists of 350 billion cubic meters of gas and 45 million tons of condensate. 'Total' (operator, 40%), SOCAR (40%) and 'Engie' (former 'Gaz De France Suez', 20%) take part in the 'Absheron' project. 

