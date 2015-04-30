 Top
    Price for 'Azeri Light' crude increased

    Azerbaijani oil up by 2%

    Baku. 30 April. REPORT.AZ/ Today price of the Azerbaijani oil "Azeri LT CIF", transported via the ports of Supsa and Batumi and Ceyhan and sold on the world markets, increased by 1.23 USD or 1.88%.

    Report was told in the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR).

    According to the information, at the moment the price of oil brand "Azeri LT CIF" equal to 66.54 USD/barrel.

    At the end of last week the price of Azerbaijani oil was 65.33 USD, and yesterday 65.31 USD per barrel.

    The minimum price of "Azeri LT CIF" was recorded in December 2001 (19.15 USD), and the maximum value of the brand was registered in July 2008 (149.66 USD).

